Wires

Supreme Court declines for now to hear a challenge to assault weapons bans in a case from Maryland

Supreme Court declines for now to hear a challenge to assault weapons bans in a case from Maryland.

The Associated Press
June 2, 2025 at 1:40PM

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court declines for now to hear a challenge to assault weapons bans in a case from Maryland.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Supreme Court declines for now to hear a challenge to assault weapons bans in a case from Maryland

Supreme Court declines for now to hear a challenge to assault weapons bans in a case from Maryland.

Wires

Russian state media says the latest round of direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul have ended

Wires

Russia and Ukraine delegations begin a new round of talks in Turkey as expectations are low for a quick end to the war