The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a Biden administration program that would have wiped away billions of dollars in student loan debt for people across the country.

That means borrowers won't be looking at smaller balances when student loan payments resume again in a couple months. Here's what people should know:

When do payments resume?

Interest on student loans begins accruing in September, and regular payments resume in October.

The U.S. Department of Education says borrowers should receive a statement at least 21 days before their payments are due. The notice should include both the due date and the required payment amount.

Why were student loans paused?

Shortly after the first COVID-19 cases were recorded in the United States in March 2020, then-President Donald Trump paused payments on federal student loans, citing the economic hardships caused by the pandemic. The plan also temporarily set interest rates at 0%.

The Biden administration extended the pause multiple times. It also unveiled a separate plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year — the Supreme Court nixed that plan Friday.

And federal officials agreed to resume payments while negotiating a debt ceiling deal earlier this year.

Will my loans be forgiven?

No, at least not under the wide-ranging plan pitched by the Biden administration.

Some groups representing student borrowers were calling on federal officials to find another way to offer broad debt relief. The U.S. Department of Education said in a notice posted to its website: "We are reviewing the Court's decision to determine next steps."

What if I can't afford to pay?

Borrowers may find relief in other loan forgiveness programs, including some for people working for government agencies or nonprofits.

The U.S. Department of Education says some people may be able to lower their monthly payments by applying for an income-driven repayment plan, which factors in borrowers' salaries and the size of their families. It recommends that borrowers who aren't eligible for the program reach out to their loan servicers.

More detailed information on each of those programs is available at studentaid.gov/announcements-events/covid-19.