Supporters of a bill to study reparations for slavery urge Maryland Gov. Moore to sign the measure

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Supporters of a measure to create a commission to study potential reparations for slavery in Maryland rallied by the governor's residence on Friday, calling on Gov. Wes Moore to sign the legislation.
Speakers at the rally said they were optimistic Maryland's first Black governor would sign the bill, but they wanted to underscore how significant the legislation is to them, days before Moore's fourth bill signing ceremony and possibly the last of the year.
State Sen. C Anthony Muse, who sponsored the measure, emphasized that it only provides for a study — not ''a mandate to make anyone do anything.''
''When is it the wrong time to study something? We need to study it, and we need to do it now, and we're asking again in this context and especially in the time in which we are living now in this country: sign the bill and make it happen,'' said Muse, a Democrat from the suburbs of the nation's capital.
Moore, a Democrat who is the nation's only Black governor currently in office, has repeatedly noted the lingering impact of racism when asked about the legislation. But he has yet to say publicly whether he would sign the bill.
''I have said and long stated that the history of racism in this state is real,'' the governor told reporters as the bill neared passage, adding that the impacts ''are still very much being felt, and they've been structurally felt within the state of Maryland.''
But the governor also has noted the state's fiscal constraints in a very challenging budget year.
Carl Snowden, who is the convener for the Caucus of African-American Leaders, said Friday at the rally that he believed Moore would sign the bill.