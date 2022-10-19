While the renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli is releasing another Christmas album this week, he is also announcing a concert tour that will bring him to Target Center on May 21.

The best-selling classical/pop crossover superstar is performing with orchestras in several U.S. cities next year but not in Minneapolis, which will be the final date on that leg of the tour.

Bocelli's concerts are expected to feature arias, love songs and selections from his 2020 album "Believe," which included classical pieces and his interpretations of "Amazing Grace," "Hallelujah" and "You'll Never Walk Alone."

Tickets, priced from $80 to $330, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 31 at axs.com. A presale for Citi Card members begins Oct. 24.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Bocelli is dropping "A Family Christmas," featuring his 24-year-old son Matteo and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia. The tenor will undertake an 11-concert U.S. holiday tour this fall and be featured in a PBS special, "Concerto: One Night in Central Park," in November and December.

Bocelli last performed in the Twin Cities in 2016 at Target Center.