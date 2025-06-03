SuperSonics fans feel no allegiance to the Thunder in these NBA Finals. Go Pacers, the scornful say

''The issue I would not have anticipated at the time I sort of began talking about the timeline is how much unknown there is about local media right now,'' Silver said earlier this year. ''Having said that, though, I would just say again to our many fans in Seattle, and I hear from them often, and the legacy of the Sonics is still very strong and it's a fantastic basketball market, is that we are very focused on it. … We don't take those fans for granted. We're thankful that the interest has remained over all these years.''