SuperSonics fans feel no allegiance to the Thunder in these NBA Finals. Go Pacers, the scornful say

SEATTLE — It's logical to think someone like Danny Ball is a fair representation of Seattle these days.
Ball, a hoops fan who runs an Instagram account called ''Iconic Sonics,'' is pulling for the Indiana Pacers over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.
There are no deep ties between Seattle and Indianapolis. The Seahawks play the Colts this December, so the cities will be foes that weekend. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever probably won't be warmly welcomed when they visit the Emerald City later this month to play the Seattle Storm.
But right now, Seattle may as well be an Indy suburb.
Seattle fans lost their NBA franchise, the SuperSonics, in 2008 when it was stolen from them and rebranded in Oklahoma City.
For the scornful, that means one thing: Go Pacers.
''I'd love to see the Pacers pull it off in six games,'' Ball said.
The NBA Finals begin Thursday night. For some in Seattle, it'll be a heaping helping of fresh salt on the wounds that opened when the Sonics were taken away. And people like Ball, who was born in Seattle and heard stories of Sonics legends Shawn Kemp and Gary Payton from his father, aren't exactly rooting for Oklahoma City right now.