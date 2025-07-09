'Superman' brings a message of hope to a cynical world

LOS ANGELES — Superman might do more than just save Metropolis — filmmaker James Gunn hopes the beloved superhero will bring hope to a cynical world.
''Everybody's gotten so cynical and ironic," said Gunn. ''Everybody's ironic about everything all the time. And he (Superman) is a good-natured guy who wants to be kind. And when you see the world through Superman's eyes, everyone is beautiful.''
''Superman,'' which flies into theaters nationwide Thursday, is a bit of a change in tone for the writer and director who brought a mischievous playfulness and snark to the chaotic worlds of ''Suicide Squad'' and the ''Guardians of the Galaxy.'' But this wasn't some fringe misfit: It's Superman. And a certain amount of optimism was necessary.
The Man of Steel has been a symbol since he first appeared in 1938 among the technicolor pages of Action Comics #1 as a baby from the planet Krypton sent to Earth as a last resort to save him from his planet's demise. In the 87 years since, various iterations of Superman have graced countless comic books, animated series and live-action television shows and films, many focusing on the hero's origin story.
Through Gunn's lens, audiences meet a Superman three years into his self-appointed journey to save anyone in need of help.
Superman has reached a point where he must confront what it means to do good and seek justice in a complicated world where many, especially the infamous Lex Luthor, question his intentions.
''We get to really discover what are his flaws, what are his opinions, what are his ideals. I think we get a very intimate look at his relationship with Lois. I also think that it's a bigger movie than it's ever been told with Superman before,'' Gunn said.
Gunn's vulnerable Superman is someone simply wanting to make the world a better place in an attempt to be accepted by his adopted homeland. He quickly learns that despite his super strength and metahuman abilities, he cannot do it all on his own.