DULUTH — The Superior Police Department has named the officer who didn't know he ran over a person lying in the road on North Eighth Street in February — and was then called back to the scene by a dispatcher.

Officer Joshua Sislo, who has spent less than a year with the police department, was put on administrative leave during the investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. He returned to duty in mid-March. The victim was hospitalized and released.

The Douglas County District Attorney will review the report and decide whether the officer will be charged, according to a news release from the police department.

Sislo was looking for a man reportedly prowling cars in downtown Superior on Feb. 19 and felt a bump as he turned off Tower Avenue. He assumed it was snow or ice, he told investigators. Emergency dispatchers received a call minutes later about a person lying in the road. Sislo went back to the scene, requested medical help and told his sergeant that he might have driven over the victim. Footage from his squad car camera briefly shows the person before they were hit.

The police department does not know why the victim was in the road.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice was called on to review the case because it involved a police officer.