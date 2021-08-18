DULUTH — The Superior National Forest fire in rural Lake County remains at 3,200 acres with no containment, officials said late Wednesday morning.

Fire crews have largely been attacking the Greenwood Fire from the air with water drops, but Wednesday they were scouting for ways to access the fire from the ground on all sides, said Pete Glover, operation section chief with the Eastern Area Type 2 Incident Management Team.

The interagency team — which handles complex emergencies like major fires — took over operations this morning to free up forest officials for other fires. Structures in the Stony River Township and McDougal Lake area are being prepped, should the five-square mile fire progress farther north, Glover said in a video update.

The fire began Sunday north of Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella. High winds and drought conditions have caused the fire to spread rapidly and have hampered fire crews' ability to stop it. Currently, 42 personnel are assigned to the fire and more engines and crews are expected to arrive today to expand suppression efforts.

No new evacuation areas have been announced, but residences north of Sand Lake and west of county Hwy. 2 may be evacuated if the fire hops the highway, said Joanna Gilkeson, a Forest public information officer.

Fire officials will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Center in Finland, and will also broadcast it on Facebook.

The Superior National Forest announced more Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness closures Tuesday night related to the Whelp Fire, about 4 miles west of Sawbill Lake. Quetico Provincial Park's backcountry is also closed as of Tuesday, mere days after the Canadian border opened following more than a year of pandemic-related closure. Several fires continue to burn within the park. The Forest has canceled permits in the Crooked and Iron lakes closure area of the BWCA through Aug. 27 because of the proximity of those Quetico fires.

While the Greenwood Fire is among the biggest in Minnesota so far this year, the largest reported in 2021 is the Oxcart Fire that started in late March near Mentor, Minn., in the Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge. The grassland fire grew to nearly 13,000 acres.

