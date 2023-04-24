Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Getty Images Holdings Inc., up $1.57 to $6.63

Trillium Capital is offering to buy the photograph and media company.

Super Micro Computer Inc., down $8.73 to $98.59.

The server technology company gave investors a disappointing revenue update.

Garrett Motion Inc., down 5 cents to $8.13.

The maker of vehicle turbocharging and electric-boosting gear fell short of Wall Street's financial forecasts.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down 10 cents to 19 cents.

The beleaguered home goods chain filed for bankruptcy protection.

Ennis Inc., up 17 cents to $20.05.

The clothing and label maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Capital City Bank Group Inc., up 18 cents to $28.53.

The bank holding company beat analysts' first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Coca-Cola Co., down 10 cents to $63.95.

The beverage giant beat analysts' first-quarter financial forecasts, but expects to see slower growth this year as prices moderate.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $2.19 to $118.20.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising oil prices.