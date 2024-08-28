Super Micro Computer tumbles 25% on 10K reporting delay, accusations of accounting irregularities

Hindenburg accused Super Micro of rehiring top executives that were directly involved in an accounting scandal that resulted in the company being temporarily delisted by Nasdaq in 2018 for failing to file financial statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020 charged Super Micro with improper accounting for ''prematurely recognizing revenue and understating expenses" beginning at least as early as fiscal 2015 to 2017. The company paid a $17.5 million civil penalty.