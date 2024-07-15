"As much as you try to organize your life, life will surprise you," wrote classical composer Bryce Dessner. He got that right. If you had told me back in January that in six months we'd be praying for rain to end, I would have questioned your sanity. "We're in a severe drought!" That sure changed in a hurry.

Other surprises in 2024? Half a winter (29 inches of snow at MSP) and EF-2 tornadoes over the Whitefish Chain of Lakes. One of the windiest springs on record and a heat-wave-free summer for Minnesota. Based on National Weather Service cooling degree days, metro residents have saved 18% on their air-conditioning bills so far this summer, while the rest of America has sweltered under triple-digit heat. There are advantages to living this far north.

A little wildfire smoke is possible this week, but sunshine will be the rule with comfortable temperatures and humidity levels by midweek. Highs in the 80s return for the weekend with an isolated thundershower, but nicer than last weekend. We may see more 90s in August. And September. Early October?