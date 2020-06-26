Colorful Sunset Possible Sunday? Get those cameras ready! I know we are looking a few days out, but NASA's GEOS Dust model shows the potential that some of the Saharan Dust impacting the Gulf Coast to end the week could make its way up the Mississippi River Valley, creating a more colorful sunset as we head through Sunday evening. (Graphic: WeatherBell - Forecast Time: 9 PM Sunday) _______________________________________________

Drought Concerns Continue Across Central And Northern Minnesota

Drought conditions only slightly improved this week across portions of central and northern Minnesota versus last week. As of the update released Thursday, 17.14% of the state was under Moderate Drought, a decrease from the 19.46% that were in that status last week. These improvements were out in Kandiyohi, Chippewa, and Swift Counties.

Drought Stats For Minnesota:

Last Weeks Drought Monitor:

_______________________________________________

2020 Precipitation So Far

We can see the delineation of the abnormally dry/moderate drought conditions fairly well on the precipitation departure map for 2020. Both Brainerd and Duluth are over 6" below average for the year (through Thursday). The 6.00" that Duluth has seen is the third driest start to the year on record, and St. Cloud is off to the seventh driest start.

_______________________________________________

Weekend Weather Outlook

Get ready for a warm weekend across the region! Mostly sunny skies will reign across most of the state Saturday, with just a few passing clouds at times. Highs will climb into the 80s in most locations, but hang back in the 70s along portions of the North Shore.

These highs will be 5-15F degrees above average across the state Saturday. The average high in the Twin Cities for June 27th is 82F.

On Sunday, there could be a few isolated showers or storms at times across southern Minnesota, but a better chance of thunderstorms will blossom as we head through the overnight hours. Highs are expected to climb into the 80s across a good portion of the state, with a few 90s possible in southern and western Minnesota. It'll again be cooler along portions of the North Shore, with a high of 75F in Grand Marais.

_______________________________________________

Warm Start To June

It has been a warm start to June in the Twin Cities. Our a verage temperature through Thursday of 72.1F has been +4.0F above the average to date. This marks the 13th warmest start to June on record. Both 2007 (8th place - 72.8F) and 2005 (6th place - 73.1F) had a warmer start to the month so far this century.

_______________________________________________

A More Satisfying Summer This Year?

By Paul Douglas



"Keep your face always toward the sunshine and shadows will fall behind you" wrote Walt Whitman. I'm enjoying a glut of sunshine this summer. And what a change from 2019, when we couldn't seem to catch a break. During a recent dog-walking expedition a neighbor took time to thank me for the nice weather. After reminding Bruce I'm just a bewildered spectator, he added "Paul, last summer I tried to stain my deck. I needed 3 days in a row for that. It didn't dry out until August". I remember it well - Minnesota's wettest year. The trend over time is wetter for much of the USA east of the Rockies, but odds are this summer won't be as mortifyingly soggy as 2019. A magnificent Saturday gives way to thunderstorms late Sunday into much of next week, as tropical air bubbles northward. Expect highs in the upper 80s with drippy dew points. It's still early (it always is) but models look encouraging for the 4th of July weekend, with sunshine and highs near 90. "Pass a cold one - and the sunscreen please."

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. Wake up 64. High 88. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, late T-storm. Wake up 68. High 87. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Unsettled, few showers and T-storms. Wake up 69. High 85. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SE 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY: Tropical stew, thundery lumps. Wake up 71. High 87. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Ditto. Sticky with a few T-storms. Wake up 72. High 86. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers and T-storms linger. Wake up 71. High 83. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunnier, warmer and drier. Wake up 70. High 88. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

June 27th

1908: A tornado hits Clinton in Big Stone County. _______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

June 27th

Average High: 82F (Record: 104F set in 1934)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 44F set in 1925)

Average Precipitation: 0.15" (Record: 2.00" set in 1953)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 27th

Sunrise: 5:28 AM

Sunset: 9:03 PM

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 35 minutes and 5 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~28 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15.5 Hours Of Daylight? July 4th (15 hours, 29 minutes, and 48 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 5:30 AM?: June 30th (5:30 AM)

*When Is The Latest Sunset Of The Year?: June 19th-July 2nd (9:03 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities Outlook

Temperatures will start off in the mid-60s Saturday in the Twin Cities on the way to those highs in the upper 80s across the region under sunny skies. The heat index won't be that much of a factor with dew points in the mid-to-upper 50s.

The UV Index tomorrow in the Twin Cities will peak in the "Very High" category during the midday and early afternoon hours, meaning that you could obtain a sunburn in 15 minutes with no sunscreen protection.

As we look ahead, we'll be even warmer next week as highs look to climb into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. So far we have observed five days with a high of 90+ at MSP this year (all in the month of June) and certainly look to add to that next week.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

As we head into the last Saturday of June a warm front will be lifting north over the Northeast with a cold front approaching from the east by Sunday, producing showers and storms for the Great Lakes to the Northeast. That cold front stalls out over portions of the Central Plains producing storms and maybe heavy rain. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible in the Southeast. Meanwhile, a system working east across the Northeast will bring the threat of storms.

The heaviest rain through Sunday evening will be across portions of southern Texas, where 2-3"+ will be possible. From Kansas City to Chicago to Detroit, though, at least 1-2" of rain will be possible over the time period.

_______________________________________________

Historic Saharan dust event fouls air along Gulf Coast as next blast enters Caribbean

More from the Captial Weather Gang : "The most far-reaching and potent outbreak of dust from the Sahara Desert in decades has begun to significantly affect the Lower 48 states, with air quality deteriorating markedly on the Gulf Coast on Friday. The dust, which hitched a ride along a ribbon of east-to-west winds about 5,000 miles from the Atlantic coast of Senegal and Mauritania, contains enough small particles at low altitudes to make air quality unhealthy, particularly for those with preexisting medical conditions, such as lung and heart ailments and asthma. In Texas, which is battling a sustained increase in coronavirus cases, the simultaneous decline in air quality in highly populated areas such as Houston could add to the symptoms experienced by those who contract covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus."

California Passes Nation's First Zero-Emission, Electric Truck Goal​



: "Tens of thousands of electric trucks could be on California roads within a decade’s time now that state air officials approved news rules Thursday applauded by clean-air advocates. "We are showing the world that we can move goods, grow our economy and finally dump dirty diesel," said Jared Blumenfeld, California’s Secretary for Environmental Protection. The California Air Resources Board, or CARB, unanimously voted on a plan to require manufacturers to produce more electric trucks, which would put 100,000 zero-emission trucks on roads by 2030 and around produce 300,000 by 2035. The rule is the first of its kind in the country." More from Capital Public Radio : "Tens of thousands of electric trucks could be on California roads within a decade’s time now that state air officials approved news rules Thursday applauded by clean-air advocates. "We are showing the world that we can move goods, grow our economy and finally dump dirty diesel," said Jared Blumenfeld, California’s Secretary for Environmental Protection. The California Air Resources Board, or CARB, unanimously voted on a plan to require manufacturers to produce more electric trucks, which would put 100,000 zero-emission trucks on roads by 2030 and around produce 300,000 by 2035. The rule is the first of its kind in the country."

The wetter world ahead will suffer worse droughts

More from Climate News Network : "Australian scientists have bad news for drought-stricken and fire-ravaged fellow-citizens: still worse droughts are in store. Even though the world will grow wetter as greenhouse gas emissions rise and planetary average temperatures soar, the droughts will endure for longer and become more intense. And this will be true not just for Australia, but for California and much of the US West, for the Mediterranean and parts of Africa, for any areas within the drylands zone, and even for the tropical rainforests. Wherever average rainfall seems to be in decline, droughts will become more devastating."