Saturday will be a beautiful day with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Highs will only warm into the mid 70s, which will be slightly cooler than average for this time of the year.
Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Temps and dewpoints will be in the comfortable range on Saturday. High temps will only warm into the 70s, which will be slightly below average. Dewpoints will also be in the 50s, which will also be quite comfortable. Westerly winds will be a bit breezy at times, gusting close to 15-20mph during the afternoon.
Daily Dewpoints Next Several Days
Dewpoints over the next several days will be quite comfortable with readings in the 50s. It may feel quite a bit more like Fall over the next few days.
MN DNR Fall Color Report!!
Believe it or not, but the MN DNR has started their Fall Color Report map for the 2020 season and it appears that a few spots in the Arrowhead and Western MN are reporting 0% to 10% fall color.
Typical Fall Color Peak
According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.
Thunderstorm Potential Late Sunday
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a chance of thunderstorms late Sunday across far western MN. Some of the storms could be strong to severe across the Dakotas, which could drift into MN overnight into the early morning hours of Monday.
Spotty Storm Potential
Here's the weather outlook from AM Saturday to AM Monday, which shows a very quiet weekend on tap. Our next best chance of storms arrives overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.
Rainfall Potential Through PM Monday
Here's NOAA's WPC rainfall potential, which shows rain chances possible across much of the state. However, most of the heavy reain potential will be found across the NW part of the state.
High Temps on Saturday
High temps on Saturday will be quite comfortable with high temps at or slighly below average.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended outlook into the early part of September, which shows temperatures closer to average over the next several days. The first full week of September could be quite chilly with highs only in the 60s. Stay tuned...
Extended Temperature Outlook
Let's Talk About Hit-or-Miss Showers
By Paul Douglas
My wife was livid. "I thought you said there would be hit or miss storms?" I did. We got hit. Rationality goes out the window when Covid-19 moves events outdoors. Summer patterns are notoriously fickle. We can't (yet) predict which backyards will see rain at a given time. All we can do is predict when the atmosphere is ripe for pop-up storms, and whether coverage will be widespread, scattered or isolated (fewer than 10 percent of us getting wet). Predicting the future is still hard.
I was surprised to see NOAA's SPC (Storm Prediction Center) listing 67 preliminary tornadoes for Minnesota so far in 2020. The vast majority were small and brief. Then again "small tornado" is an oxymoron, right up there with jumbo shrimp and Senate Intelligence Committee.
Weekend weather should be spectacular, but showers Sunday night mark the leading edge of cooler air. I see a streak of 70s next week, but 80s return the first weekend of September. That may be it for 90s in 2020. Autumn could arrive earlier than usual.
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Sunny and spectacular. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 77.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, cool and quiet. Winds: NNW 5-10. Low: 56.
SUNDAY: Lukewarm sunshine. overnight rain. Winds: S 10-15. High: 79.
MONDAY: Wet start, then slow clearing. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High: 74.
TUESDAY: Clouds increase. Stiff breeze. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 57. High: 78.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasantly mild. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 60. High: 76.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a touch of fall. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 58. High: 68.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Few complaints. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 53. High: 72.
This Day in Weather History
August 29th
1948: An airliner crashes during a thunderstorm near Winona, killing 37 people on board.
1863: A devastating killing frost affects most of Minnesota, killing vines and damaging corn.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
August 29th
Average High: 78F (Record: 96F set in 1969)
Average Low: 60F (Record: 45F set in 1946)
Record Rainfall: 2.05" set in 1964
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
August 29th
Sunrise: 6:32am
Sunset: 7:54pm
Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 22 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 59 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 2 hour & 22 minutes
Moon Phase for August 29th at Midnight
3.5 Days Since First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"These next several evenings – August 27, 28 and 29, 2020 – watch for the waxing gibbous moon to pass by the two biggest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn. Both worlds are gas giants. Jupiter is bigger and by far the brighter planet, shining some eight times more brilliantly than Saturn. Yet the famous planet of the rings shines as brightly as the brightest stars. Just look up on these nights! You can’t miss these bright worlds near the moon. And notice how close together in the sky these two planets are. That’s because they’re headed for a great conjunction later this year. If you find them in the coming evenings, you’ll enjoy watching them for the remainder of 2020. Read more: Before 2020 ends, a great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Jupiter ranks as the fourth-brightest celestial body to light up the heavens, after the sun, moon and the planet Venus. But there’s no way to mistake Venus for Jupiter, or vice versa, because – at present – Jupiter rules the evening sky while Venus is up at dawn. Around the world, in the wee hours of the morning, Jupiter sets in the southwest at roughly the same time that Venus rises in the northeast. Meanwhile, Saturn – the most distant word that you can see easily with the unaided eye – is twice as bright as the 1st-magnitude star Antares, Heart of the Scorpion. You might have seen the moon in the vicinity of Antares a few days ago."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Ongoing Wildfires in the Western US
Take a look at how many ongoing wildfires there are across the Western US. Of course it has been extremely hot and dry as of late, but recent thunderstorms have resulted in hundreds of new fires since last week. Cal Fire reports that since August, 15th, nearly 12,000 lightning strikes spawned nearly 600 new fires, which have charred nearly 1 million acres of land. Unfortunately there's no end in sight due to limited fire fires being stretched thin and elevated fire weather conditions continuing. Smoke from western wildfires looks to push south of Minnesota and Wisconsin, but I think it will make a return at some point over the coming days.
Currently Tropical Activity
Laura made landfall early this week as a Major Category 4 Hurricane with 150mph winds. The remnants of which are quickly moving through the Ohio Valley / Mid-Atlantic States / Northeast this weekend. Meanwhile, there are 2 other systems brewing in the Atlantic Basin that will have to be monitored over the coming days.
