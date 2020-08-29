Last Weekend of Meteorlogical Summer

Believe it or not, we've come to the end of Meteorological Summer. This is the final weekend of August and the final weekend of Meteorological Summer. September 1st is next Tuesday, which marks the first day of Meteorological Fall. With that said, enjoy the milder weather while you can now, continued cool weather isn't far away.

(Image Courtesy: @TNelsonWX)

Sunday Weather Outlook for MSP

Saturday will be a beautiful day with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Highs will only warm into the mid 70s, which will be slightly cooler than average for this time of the year.

Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Temps and dewpoints will be in the comfortable range on Saturday. High temps will only warm into the 70s, which will be slightly below average. Dewpoints will also be in the 50s, which will also be quite comfortable. Westerly winds will be a bit breezy at times, gusting close to 15-20mph during the afternoon.

Daily Dewpoints Next Several Days

Dewpoints over the next several days will be quite comfortable with readings in the 50s. It may feel quite a bit more like Fall over the next few days.

MN DNR Fall Color Report!!

Believe it or not, but the MN DNR has started their Fall Color Report map for the 2020 season and it appears that a few spots in the Arrowhead and Western MN are reporting 0% to 10% fall color.

See more from the MN DNR HERE:

Typical Fall Color Peak

According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.

Thunderstorm Potential Late Sunday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a chance of thunderstorms late Sunday across far western MN. Some of the storms could be strong to severe across the Dakotas, which could drift into MN overnight into the early morning hours of Monday.

Spotty Storm Potential

Here's the weather outlook from AM Saturday to AM Monday, which shows a very quiet weekend on tap. Our next best chance of storms arrives overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

Rainfall Potential Through PM Monday

Here's NOAA's WPC rainfall potential, which shows rain chances possible across much of the state. However, most of the heavy reain potential will be found across the NW part of the state.

High Temps on Saturday

High temps on Saturday will be quite comfortable with high temps at or slighly below average.