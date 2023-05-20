Hazier But Sunny Skies Sunday

Forecast smoke aloft for 5 AM Sunday

As we head into Saturday Night and Sunday, another batch of Canadian wildfire smoke will work its way toward the state. The good news is that this smoke is mainly expected to stay aloft, leading to hazy skies on Sunday (especially in northern Minnesota).

Forecast smoke near the surface for 5 AM Sunday

Here's a look at the same timeframe for smoke near the surface. As you can see - very little, if any, is expected to make it to the surface, meaning that we won't have to deal with air quality concerns.

Mainly sunny skies are expected across the state as we head through Sunday - but again, hazy conditions are expected wherever that smoke aloft moves into (especially in northern Minnesota). An isolated shower can't be ruled out in parts of the Arrowhead, however, any rain should be light. Highs range from near 80F across southern Minnesota to the 50s and 60s in the Arrowhead and along the North Shore due to a strong lake breeze.

That easterly breeze off of Lake Superior could produce wind gusts of 20-25 mph along the North Shore.

Sunday will be several degrees warmer than it was on Saturday in the metro, with morning temperatures in the mid-50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mainly sunny skies will reign.

Warm Week Ahead

As we head through the upcoming work week - and toward the Memorial Day weekend - we will be tracking warm weather. Highs will climb into the low 80s for the beginning of the week before a slight cool down into the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday with a cold front moving in. That will also bring a slight rain chance to the metro on Wednesday - but better rain chances exist late Tuesday into early Wednesday up north. Temperatures will climb back to the low 80s for the Memorial Day weekend. However, as we head into that extended weekend, we're still watching the potential for at least a daily storm potential.

Sinking Back Into A Smokier Pattern

By Paul Douglas

One take-away from living in Minnesota for the last 40 years: when the weather is perfect, stop what you're doing, put down your screens and take full advantage of the moment.

In the span of 2 weeks I went from having my computer browser tabs highlight lake ice-out and slush accumulation to NOAA tabs tracking wildfire smoke. Weather Whiplash. I can't remember seeing so much smoke so early in the season. This is more typical of August or September.

Yesterday was magical, but models pull smoke from Alberta fires back into Minnesota today as temperatures surge into the mid-70s. We may hit 80F Tuesday, depending on how much sunlight is filtered out by smoke plumes overhead, before a "back-door cool front" (approaching from the northeast) sparks a few Wednesday showers and cooler temperatures.

Next weekend may bring low 80s, sticky humidity levels and a few T-storms, with potentially less smoke.

One silver lining of a dry, smoky-flavored Canadian flow? No severe thunderstorms. No complaints here.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Smoky sunshine. Wake up 55. High 76. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 7-12 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, risk of smoke. Wake up 56. High 78. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Murky sun with patchy smoke. Wake up 58. High 81. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Unsettled with a few showers. Wake up 56. High 68. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind E 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds, cool breeze. Wake up 51. High 63. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine, milder. Wake up 52. High 74. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine, sticky. Wake up 55. High 80. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

May 21st

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 3 minutes, and 47 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 1 second

*Most Sunlight In A Day: June 21st (15 hours, 36 minutes, 51 seconds)

*Earliest Sunrises Of The Year: June 13th-17th (5:25 AM)

*Earliest Sunsets Of The Year: June 21st-July 2nd (9:03 PM)

This Day in Weather History

May 21st

National Weather Forecast

On Sunday, some showers will remain across New England due to a nearby area of low pressure. A frontal boundary still in the Southeast into the Southern Plains will produce storm chances. Meanwhile, showers and storms will be possible in parts of the western United States due to a cold front - with the best chance of rain in the afternoon.

The heaviest rain from Saturday through Monday will be in New England, where some areas could see at least 3" of rain.

Meanwhile, dry and sunny conditions are expected for the last round of the PGA Championship in Pittsford, NY, on Sunday.

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser