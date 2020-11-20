Weekend Weather Outlook

The weekend before Thanksgiving is here! On Saturday, we'll see mainly sunny skies across the region with highs climbing to around 40F. As we head through Saturday Night, a batch of rain and snow showers will march their way east across the state, lingering into Sunday morning. The good news is that sunnier skies should break out by sunset in the Twin Cities Sunday.

Here's a look at that area of rain and snow showers moving across the region Saturday Night into early Sunday.

The heaviest snow as we head through Saturday Night into Sunday is expected across portions of central and northern Minnesota, where in some areas 1-3" could fall.

_______________________________________________

Messy System Tuesday

Another precipitation chance awaits before Thanksgiving across the upper Midwest. On Tuesday, an area of low pressure will move across the central United States, bringing a swath of precipitation along with it across much of the state. Right now rain and snow showers do appear likely across the region, so stay tuned for the latest over the next few days for potential impacts.

_______________________________________________

Looking Toward Thanksgiving

Meanwhile, we are now less than a week away from all that turkey on the table - yes, Thanksgiving Day! The good news is we should see quiet weather across the state on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds to mainly cloudy skies in place. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s.

Looking across the upper Midwest Thursday, some rain showers will be possible in the Great Lakes into the Ohio River Valley, otherwise, the weather looks quiet with highs ranging from the 30s up north to the 60s in portions of Kentucky and southern Missouri.

_______________________________________________

Sunny Saturday - Rain/Snow Mix Possible Sunday AM

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Have you been able to get out and do some late-season chores around the yard so far this month? This November has been a relatively warm month in the Twin Cities. Wednesday and Thursday were our 9th and 10th days this month with a high of at least 50F, helping to elevate our average temperature to about 5F degrees above average so far in November.

And for those wondering, yes, we can see 50s all the way into December. The latest 50F+ in Twin Cities history was back on New Year's Eve in 1904. More recently, the thermometer hit 57F on December 4, 2017.

Today we'll see a lot of sun across the region. The only weather concern this weekend will be a batch of rain and snow showers early Sunday, but the sun should peek out from behind the clouds in the afternoon. Highs this weekend will be around 40F, a few degrees above average.

A more sizable system looks to bring messy weather to the upper Midwest Tuesday. Once we get past Tuesday there's the chance the rest of November could be quiet in the Twin Cities - including for Thanksgiving.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Sunny. Late night mix. Wake up 23. High 41. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: AM rain/snow. Sunnier afternoon skies. Wake up 30. High 41. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind WNW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Breezy with increasing clouds. Wake up 23. High 38. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and snow showers. Wake up 33. High 39. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Wake up 30. High 42. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy Thanksgiving. Wake up 30. High 42. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying cloudy but dry. Wake up 26. High 36. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind WNW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 21st

2001: Record highs are set in west and north-central Minnesota, ranging from the upper fifties to lower sixties. Redwood Falls set their high with 68 degrees Fahrenheit and Little Falls had a high of 65 degrees.

1980: On this date, around 28 thousand Canadian geese spent their nights on Silver Lake in Rochester.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

November 21st

Average High: 38F (Record: 67F set in 1990)

Average Low: 23F (Record: -11F set in 1880)

Average Precipitation: 0.06" (Record: 0.54" set in 1994)

Average Snowfall: 0.4" (Record: 4.8" in 1989)

Record Snow Depth: 9" in 1921

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 21st

Sunrise: 7:19 AM

Sunset: 4:38 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 19 minutes, and 1 second

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 4 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight? December 2nd (8 hours, 59 minutes, and 48 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM?: November 30th (7:30 AM)

*When Is The Earliest Sunset?: December 4th-13th (4:31 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

A quiet and mainly sunny Saturday awaits us in the Twin Cities. It will start out chilly with morning temperatures in the 20s, however, we should climb to around 40F for a high in the mid-afternoon hours.

It should be a quiet day across the state on Saturday with highs ranging from the low 30s in the Arrowhead to the mid-40s in southwestern Minnesota. The rain and snow icons you see? That'll occur as we head into the overnight hours.

Highs across most of the state will be above average Saturday, with highs out in western Minnesota almost 10F degrees above the normal for November 21st. The average high in the Twin Cities for November 21st is 38F.

We'll remain around to above average over the next five days in the Twin Cities, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s expected. The coolest day is expected to be Monday. Again, we will watch the chance of rain/snow early Sunday and once again on Tuesday.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Saturday, an area of low pressure will move across the central United States with a cold front positioned from the central Plains to the Ohio Valley. This will help spark off showers and thunderstorms across the region. By the overnight hours, some rain and snow will be possible in the upper Midwest. Some rain will be possible along the Texas coast and along the eastern Florida coast down into the Keys.

The heaviest rain through Sunday evening will be across portions of Missouri, where up to three inches could fall as that area of low pressure moves through. A couple of inches of snow will be possible in the upper Midwest and downwind of some of the Great Lakes.

Looking toward your Thanksgiving on Thursday, we'll see a system bringing the chance of rain across most of the eastern third of the nation. A few rain showers will be possible in the Pacific Northwest, with snow at higher elevations in the Cascades and Rockies. Otherwise, most other areas should see fairly quiet weather.

_______________________________________________

The destructive 2020 Atlantic hurricane season may finally have had its last deadly storm

More from Yale Climate Connections: "Dare to hope: With the demise of catastrophic Hurricane Iota on Wednesday, the terrible 2020 Atlantic hurricane may have finally had its last deadly storm. The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30, but it is likely there will be no more deadly Atlantic storms in 2020. One or more weak named storms, perhaps staying out to sea, are still likely to form before the end of the year, but these are unlikely to cause mass destruction or loss of life."

Arecibo radio telescope, an icon of astronomy, is lost

More from Space.com: "The National Science Foundation (NSF) will decommission Arecibo Observatory's massive radio dish after damage has made the facility too dangerous to repair, the agency announced today (Nov. 19). The announcement came as scientists awaited a verdict about the fate of the iconic observatory after damage to the complex cabling supporting a 900-ton science platform suspended over the dish. In August, a cable slipped out of its socket, but engineers evaluating the situation deemed it stable; earlier this month, a second cable unexpectedly snapped, leaving Arecibo's fate much more perilous. After considering three separate engineering reports, the NSF, which owns the property, has decided the facility is unstable enough that there is no way to repair the damage that does not put personnel at undue risk."

Biden vowed to ban new drilling on public lands. It won’t be easy.

More from The Washington Post: "One of Joe Biden’s boldest campaign pledges was to ban “new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters,” part of a sweeping agenda aimed at curbing greenhouse gases that are warming the planet and threatening life on Earth. Transforming that promise into reality, however, will be tough. The incoming administration will face several legal and political hurdles if it seeks to halt new oil and gas permits on federal land and waters, given existing laws and the enormous sums that drilling royalties generate for the federal and state governments — including Democratic-leaning states such as New Mexico and Colorado. But failure to do so is sure to become a flash point with environmental and youth activists within the Democratic Party, who helped elect him and have made climate a priority."

_______________________________________________