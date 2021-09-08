More from Star Tribune
World
Strong typhoon skirting Philippines, heads toward Taiwan
A strong typhoon skirted past most of the Philippines on Friday but appeared to be gaining strength and heading directly for Taiwan this weekend, forecasters said.
Business
Post-Ida recovery in New Orleans: Beer and beignets are back
Supply trucks are once again delivering beer on Bourbon Street and the landmark Cafe Du Monde is serving beignets, fried pastries covered with white sugar, even though there aren't many tourists or locals around to partake of either.
World
Hurricane Olaf scrapes across Mexico's Los Cabos resorts
Hurricane Olaf scraped across the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula and spun back into the Pacific bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the twin resorts of Los Cabos.
World
Hurricane Olaf nears Mexico's Los Cabos resorts
Hurricane Olaf bore down on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula Thursday as authorities closed ports, prepared temporary shelters and urged people to monitor public announcements.
Business
Oil-soaked birds found near oil spill at refinery after Ida
Louisiana wildlife officials say they have documented more than 100 oil-soaked birds after crude oil spilled from a refinery flooded during Hurricane Ida.