You may ask yourself on Thursday: "What is that big, bright orb in the sky?" Mainly sunny skies are expected throughout much of the day in the metro, with clouds starting to increase as we head toward sunset. Morning temperatures start off in the mid-30s with highs in the mid-40s. Breezy west winds will gust up to 35 mph.

It'll be a weather-divided state on Thursday, with sunny skies and highs in the 40s in the south but some snow chances up north with highs in the 30s. There's more on the northern Minnesota snow chances below.

Across portions of western and central Minnesota, winds could gust up to around 40 mph on Thursday.

Northern Minnesota Snow Chances

Forecast loop from 6 PM Wednesday through Noon Friday.

As we head into Wednesday Night, a cold front will have moved through northern Minnesota, helping to usher in the next round of precipitation. Scattered mixed/all-snow chances will exist across northern Minnesota through Friday. Slow snow accumulations are possible, especially at night.

In some areas of northern Minnesota, about an inch or two of snow could fall through the end of the week with this next batch of snow to impact the region.

Cool End To Week, But Warming Up This Week

Friday: This will be the coolest day of the next week in the metro, with highs barely making it into the low 40s under mainly cloudy skies. Winds won't be as strong as they are on Thursday.

Saturday: We begin our next warm-up with a mix of sun and clouds in the metro. Highs reach the mid-40s.

Sunday: While an isolated shower can't be ruled out early Sunday morning (mainly during the nighttime hours), mainly sunny skies are expected throughout the day. Highs climb into the low 50s.

50s - Even 60F? - Next Week

On average, we see three days in November with a high of 60F or higher in the Twin Cities. We could see that approached as we head toward the middle of the month next Tuesday and Wednesday - with highs at least in the 50s from Sunday through next Friday. Models show temperatures cooling back into the 40s as we head into next weekend and Thanksgiving week (that's right - Thanksgiving is only two weeks away!).

A Risk Of Hitting 60F Next Week

By Paul Douglas

Predicting the future is hard. Just ask a pollster. It never quite turns out the way you think it will. Weather models are a guide, a "first guess" - but lack of data and imperfect math driving the models means they'll never be perfect.

High confidence forecast: 50s next week. A few days near 60F likely. 30-year climate data shows an average of three 60-degree days in November since 1991. I may cut the lawn one more time. Or play golf (poorly). Or take a nap. Medium conference: an odd El Nino (all the world's oceans are freakishly warm) should steer many of the biggest storms south of Minnesota this winter, keeping us somewhat drier and milder than average. It will snow. There will be a few arctic fronts. But odds favor a less punishing winter for the Upper Midwest. Low confidence: drought has improved but there is little skill predicting rainfall patterns 3-12 months into the future. 2024? We shall see.

No snow in sight, just showers Saturday night. 50s every day next week? Old Man Winter is snoozing.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Some sun, blustery. Wake up 36. High 46. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 15-35 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Wake up 34. High 40. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds, nighttime shower. Wake up 31. High 43. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Wake up 38. High 54. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Wake up 34. High 55. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Hello October. Blue sky. Wake up 44. High 57. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Book a tee-time. Partly sunny and nice. Wake up 48. High 60. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 9th

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 48 minutes, and 40 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 35 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Sunlight? December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, 24 seconds)

*When Is Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM? December 1st (7:30 AM)

*What Is The Earliest Sunset? December 8th-14th (4:31 PM)

This Day in Weather History

November 9th

2003: Parts of west central and north central Minnesota receive anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of new snow. Canby had the most at 6 inches and Benson measured 5 inches.

1977: A foot of snow falls in Western Minnesota. I-94 is tied up.

1850: The sky darkens at Ft. Snelling due to smoke from prairie fires.

National Weather Forecast

A frontal boundary stretching from the Southern Plains to the Northeast on Thursday will help spark showers and storms, with mixed precipitation/icing possible in New England. Mixed precipitation will stretch back into portions of the Upper Midwest. Meanwhile, a new system approaching the Northwest will bring another round of precipitation.

The heaviest rain through the end of the week will be in the Southern Plains, where some tallies of 2"+ will be possible.

Scattered areas of snow are expected through the end of the week, with the heaviest expected in the Colorado Rockies and Cascades.

A California town wiped off the map by wildfire is still recovering five years on

More from NPR: "As Paradise marks five years since one of the worst wildfires in American history — only the blazes on Maui last August were deadlier — many in the rural Northern California region are still coping with trauma and struggling to recover. The slow and expensive recovery that continues today in Paradise could be a lesson for survivors in Lahaina, not to mention scores of other recent wildland fire disasters on the mainland like Marshall Canyon, Colorado and near Las Vegas, New Mexico. Before the Camp Fire, which was ignited by downed powerlines in the National Forest lands northeast of town, about 26,000 people lived in Paradise. Now, it's estimated that it's roughly a third of its pre-fire population."

2023 on track to be the hottest year ever. What's next?

More from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service: "Summer 2023 broke temperature records globally by a wide margin and these record-breaking temperatures continued into September, putting 2023 on track to be the hottest year ever. In Europe, which is warming faster than the global average, the situation is even worse – September temperatures were 2.51°C higher than the 1991-2020 average. Copernicus Climate Change Service (*C3S) Deputy Director Samantha Burgess joined a panel of experts in a Climate Now debate to discuss the implications of these temperatures and what the future holds. Asked about the global surface air anomalies for September, the C3S deputy director noted that the analysis showed that September 2023 was not only the warmest September on record globally, but it was different by the largest margin from any other month of any year in the data record, going back to 1940."

UC Irvine-led science team shows how to eat our way out of the climate crisis

More from UC-Irvine: "Agriculture is one of the hardest human activities to decarbonize; people must eat, but the land-use practices associated with growing crops account for roughly a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions. Researchers at the University of California, Irvine and other institutions evaluate a new solution to this problem, one that eliminates farms altogether. In a study published today in Nature Sustainability, the UCI-led team of scientists assess the potential for widescale synthetic production of dietary fats through chemical and biological processes. The raw materials for this method are the same as those used by plants: hydrogen in water and carbon dioxide in the air."

