Severe Weather From Saturday/Saturday Night

Strong to severe thunderstorms moved across portions of both northern and southern Minnesota as we went through Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. Damaging winds were observed in southern Minnesota, with a wind gust of 72 mph reported at the Canby airport. Storms to the north produced hail, with 1.5" diameter hail reported near Lake George and Wilton, as well as a few funnel clouds near Pine River.

_______________________________________________

Severe Thunderstorm Potential Through Sunday Night

Sunday saw several rounds of storms rumble across the state, with a line of severe storms off across portions of northern Minnesota during the afternoon hours. In the evening, a few slow-moving storms popped across portions of the southern metro producing heavy rain, and a few more storms could pop along the cold front as we head through the overnight hours.

We are still watching the severe risk as we go through Sunday Night with a Slight Risk in place. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats, along with heavy rainfall.

_______________________________________________

August Average Temperature Still Below Average

Even though we have observed warmer weather the past few days with a high of 83F both Friday and Saturday, our average temperature to start the month (through Saturday) is still 2.6F degrees below average. That is the 45th coolest first eight days of August in Twin Cities history. The coolest low we saw to begin the month was 54F back on the 4th.

_______________________________________________

Your Expectations Exceed My Capabilities

By Paul Douglas



"Honey, is it 'gonna rain? I want to get yardwork in". I shrug, thoughtfully. "It might. Then again, it might not" I add, thoughtfully. "You're not helping me" my dear wife of 36 years shouts, exasperated now. "Changeable?" I reply, smiling inside. "I have NO idea how you've made it this far!" Laurie YELLS, incoherently. To defuse the situation I stare out the Amish Doppler, commonly referred to as a "window". "Looks good off to the west" I confirm. Isn't marriage fun?

I'm happy not to be tracking pulsating red blobs on radar today, as a cooler, drier front sweeps last night's storms out of Minnesota. Dew points droop into the 50s, meaning all of us with be breathing easier. Dry, sunny, quiet weather lingers into Thursday.

Another surge of humidity fires off more T-storms Friday into Saturday. It's early (it always is) but Sunday should be the sunnier, nicer day next weekend.

An August sun is growing weary now. Nights are cooling off. Summer is in the top of the 7th inning. Soak up every moment.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. Wake up 67. High 80. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Plenty of warm sunshine. Wake up 61. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Blue sky. Unplug the Doppler. Wake up 63. High 84. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Sticky sun, few T-storms up north. Wake up 67. High 86. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Some murky sun, few T-storms. Wake up 69. High 87. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Some AM sun, strong PM storms? Wake up 70. High 86. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Nicer day. Warm sun, less humid. Wake up 64. High 82. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 10th

2004: Cool Canadian air is ushered in on strong northwest winds. International Falls has its record coldest high temperature for this date with 49 degrees. The Twin Cities only saw a high of 59.

1939: Very heavy rain falls at Two Harbors, accumulating to 5.2 inches of rain.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

August 10th

Average High: 82F (Record: 101F set in 1947)

Average Low: 63F (Record: 46F set in 1904)

Average Precipitation: 0.14" (Record: 2.47" set in 2010)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 10th

Sunrise: 6:09 AM

Sunset: 8:26 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 16 minutes and 34 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 40 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 14 Hours Of Daylight? August 17th (13 hours, 57 minutes, and 15 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 6:30 AM?: August 28th (6:31 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 8 PM?: August 26th (7:59 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

A mix of sun and clouds to mainly sunny skies are expected behind the cold front as we head into Monday in the Twin Cities. As you're heading out in the morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with highs climbing up to around 80F.

As we look statewide, the best chance of a few clouds during the day will be across southern/central Minnesota and in the Arrowhead. If you head up to Bemidji, International Falls, and Roseau, blue skies should dominate the day. Highs will mainly be in the 70s across the state - just touching the low 80s in some locations.

Highs across northern Minnesota will be right around average, but as you head into central and southern Minnesota they will be a few degrees below average. The average high for the Twin Cities on August 10th is 82F.

We will warm back above average for highs after Monday with highs right around 84F/85F degrees Tuesday through Friday. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase again Wednesday into next weekend (around 20-30%), but there are question marks as to when the best chances may be this far out in the future.

While dewpoints will still be up around 70F right after Midnight Monday, those dewpoints will be on the drop through the day - dropping into the upper 50s by the mid-morning hours and into the low 50s by the late afternoon hours. Dewpoints will stay comfortable on Tuesday before climbing back into the 60s for the second half of the week.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

A cold front pushing south and east across the Central Plains to the Great Lakes will help spark showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some of those storms could be on the strong side. Typical summer-time afternoon storms will be possible in the Southeast.

Through Tuesday evening, we will be watching some of the heaviest rain fall across portions of the Upper Midwest along with the mid-Mississippi Valley and Ohio River Valley. In some of these areas, rainfall amounts of 2-3" will be possible.

_______________________________________________

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes 100 miles north of Charlotte, along Virginia border

According to NWS Greenville, this is the second strongest earthquake in North Carolina since 1900. More from CNN: "A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit about 2 miles from the town of Sparta, North Carolina, along the state's border with Virginia, according to the preliminary report from the US Geological Survey. The quake, whose epicenter is in Alleghany County, was felt as far away as South Carolina and Georgia, according to social media posts. The USGS received reports from more than 300 miles away, in Atlanta. It struck about 8:07 a.m. ET. "It felt like a big locomotive going by and a big wave coming underneath the bed," said Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar, who was awakened by the quake. "A big wave coming to lift you.""

Moon may outshine Perseids this 'meteor month'

More from Space.com: "Skywatchers beware: the moon will hinder attempts to observe the Perseids, typically one of the best meteor displays of the year. For Northern Hemisphere observers, August is usually regarded as "meteor month," with one of the best displays of the year reaching its peak mid-month. Unrolling a sleeping bag in the open air is a fine way to enjoy summer meteor showers, particularly the annual Perseid meteor shower, which is beloved by everyone from veteran meteor enthusiasts to summertime campers. Unfortunately, 2020 will see a last quarter moon on the night of Aug. 11, coinciding with the peak of the Perseids, which is predicted to occur during the overnight hours of Aug. 11-12. From mid-northern latitudes, moonrise comes at around 12:15 local daylight time on Wednesday (Aug. 12). The moon will be hovering about 8 degrees below the Pleiades star cluster and not all that far from the constellation Perseus, from where the meteors will appear to emanate (hence the name "Perseid")."

Predicting drought in the American West just got much more difficult

More from USC: "People hoping to get a handle on future droughts in the American West are in for a disappointment, as new USC-led research spanning centuries shows El Niño cycles are an unreliable predictor. Instead, they found that Earth’s dynamic atmosphere is a wild card that plays a much bigger role than sea surface temperatures, yet defies predictability, in the wet and dry cycles that whipsaw the western states. The study, published today in Science Advances, is a detailed assessment of long-term drought variability. The findings are significant for water management, agriculture, urban planning and natural resources protection. Recent droughts have claimed many lives and caused damaging crop losses, making drought forecasting a high priority. Meanwhile, the West faces rapid population growth at the same time that forecasts show dry times ahead due to global climate change."