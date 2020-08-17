Another Cool Morning

Outside the metro, it was a cool morning on Monday with lows dipping into the 40s in northern Minnesota. The coolest low at an airport was 43F up in International Falls.

_______________________________________________

Sunlight Slipping Away - Isolated Storm Chances

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

As I was watching post-storm mammatus from my vantage point Friday Night, I asked my phone when sunset was. It told me the sunset time for Saturday Night, as sunset had happened five minutes prior. It quickly struck me how fast we are losing daylight.

Here’s where I get to be “Debby Downer”. As of Monday, we’re now under 14 hours of daylight, a drop of over an hour and a half since the Summer Solstice. We’ll lose another 2 minutes and 50 seconds of sunlight today, with 3+ minutes lost daily between August 31-October 18. One more sad thought: we continue to slide until December 21, when there is 8 hours, 46 minutes, and 11 seconds of daylight.

We will watch a few storm chances through the end of the week in the Twin Cities. Highs will remain seasonable in the 70s and 80s over the next seven days.

It could be worse. Death Valley, CA, saw a preliminary high of 130F Sunday. If it’s confirmed, it would be the warmest verified high since July 1913, when three 130F+ days occurred at Death Valley including the world record of 134F.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

TUESDAY: Sunny. Overnight storm? Wake up 58. High 80. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, sunny afternoon skies. Wake up 62. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds. Storm possible overnight. Wake up 64. High 84. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a few storms. Wake up 66. High 87. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Becoming sunny. Wake up 67. High 83. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds. Looking dry. Wake up 65. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Wake up 64. High 81. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 18th

1953: Four heifers near St. Martin were lucky; a tornado picked them up and set them back down again, unharmed.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

August 18th

Average High: 80F (Record: 98F set in 1976)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 41F set in 1977)

Average Precipitation: 0.14" (Record: 2.26" set in 1907)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 18th

Sunrise: 6:19 AM

Sunset: 8:13 PM

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 54 minutes and 25 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 50 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 13.5 Hours Of Daylight? August 27th (13 hours, 28 minutes, and 12 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 6:30 AM?: August 28th (6:31 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 8 PM?: August 26th (7:59 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

Another mainly sunny day is expected Tuesday in the Twin Cities with morning temperatures starting off around 60F and highs climbing to the low 80s. An isolated storm or two may be possible Tuesday Night after sunset.

Mainly sunny skies are expected across much of the state Tuesday with maybe an isolated shower up north. Better chances of an isolated rumble of thunder will move in as we head toward Tuesday Night. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s, with the coolest conditions near Lake Superior.

These highs will be within a few degrees of average across much of the state Tuesday. The average high in the Twin Cities for August 18th is 80F.

And it won't necessarily feel that bad over the next several days with dewpoints in the upper 50s and low 60s.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Tuesday, a front draped from the East Coast to the Deep South will bring some showers and thunderstorms. Additional storms will be possible in the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys due to an area of low pressure. Scattered storms will be possible from the upper Midwest to the Desert Southwest and in the Northwest. Heat will continue to be a major story out west.

The heaviest rain through 7 PM Wednesday will be across portions of Florida where over an inch or two could fall.

_______________________________________________

Tropical Update

The Atlantic appears to be heating up as we head into the week, with two areas of interest that could develop into tropical systems over the next five days. Here's the latest on these systems from the National Hurricane Center (system 1 is the one farther to the west):

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 PM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. A tropical wave approaching the Windward Islands is producing a large area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This disturbance is moving westward at about 20 mph, and is expected to continue to move quickly westward over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days, which is likely to limit significant development. After that time, however, the system is expected to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean, where upper-level winds could become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the latter part of this week. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands through Tuesday morning. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent. 2. A tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic is forecast to interact with another disturbance located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands within the next day or two. This interaction is expected to lead to the formation of a broad area of low pressure, and conditions are forecast to be conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the middle-to-latter part of this week while the system moves westward to west- northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.

Meanwhile, over in the Eastern Pacific, Genevieve is expected to undergo rapid strengthening in the next day or so, becoming a major hurricane on Tuesday. The track has the storm passing off of Baja California during the second half of the week.

_______________________________________________

Death Valley, California, may have recorded the hottest temperature in world history

Image: NWS Las Vegas

More from Yale Climate Connections: "Death Valley, California hit an astonishing 129.9 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4°C) at 3:41 p.m. PDT Sunday, August 16, 2020, which was rounded to 130 degrees Fahrenheit in the final report from NOAA. According to weather records experts Christopher Burt, who wrote the comprehensive weather records book “Extreme Weather,” and Maximiliano Herrera, who tweets under the Twitter handle Extreme Temperatures Around the World, the observation may be the hottest reliably recorded temperature in world history, breaking the 129.2 degrees Fahrenheit readings at Death Valley in 2013 and in Kuwait in 2016."

Greenland's ice sheet has melted to a point of no return, according to new study

More from CNN: "Greenland's ice sheet has melted to a point of no return, and efforts to slow global warming will not stop it from disintegrating. That's according to a new study by researchers at Ohio State University. "The ice sheet is now in this new dynamic state, where even if we went back to a climate that was more like what we had 20 or 30 years ago, we would still be pretty quickly losing mass," Ian Howat, co-author of the study and a professor at Ohio State University, said."

China’s Summer of Floods is a Preview of Climate Disasters to Come

More from Inside Climate News: "In early July, high school seniors across China were scheduled to sit for the gaokao, the grueling two-day national exam that determines their college fate. But when torrential rain suddenly hit Anhui province's Shexian county, streets turned into rivers, preventing local students from reaching their testing sites. Shop owners were also hit by the deluge. Wu Yongqiang told China One Day, a Tencent Media Chinese-languge blog, that he arrived at his tea shop to find his loose-leaf varieties steeping in muddy flood water—he estimated that 90 percent of his merchandise was ruined."