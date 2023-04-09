IMPACT PLAYER: Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
He had 24 points and 13 boards. It was his block at one end, then his steal and three-point play that sealed the victory.
BY THE NUMBERS
38-8 The Wolves' edge in bench scoring.
39-9 The Wolves' edge on three-point shooting.
25 Wolves assists on 39 made shots.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The field is set: Warriors, Clippers are in the playoffs
Golden State is in the playoffs. LeBron James is heading to the play-in tournament. And the Minnesota Timberwolves lost Rudy Gobert to a fight with a teammate, then won a battle to improve their playoff hopes.
Nation
Man, 58, attacked by shark while surfing off Honolulu
A surfer was in serious condition after being bitten in the leg by a shark Sunday morning off Honolulu, authorities said.
Sports
Ravens agree to 1-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr.
The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year contract with Odell Beckham Jr., boosting their flagging wide receiver group while the team's quarterback situation remains far from certain.
Sports
Lakers hold off Jazz 128-117, earn play-in date with Wolves
LeBron James hit eight 3-pointers while scoring 36 points, Anthony Davis had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers surged into the postseason as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 128-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
Sports
Masters Live Updates | Rahm wins first Masters championship
Live updates from Sunday's third and fourth round of the Masters (all times local):