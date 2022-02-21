GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger racked up three points, including two goals.
2. Matt Boldy, Wild: The rookie is up to 16 points in 16 games after a two-point effort.
3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger had a goal and assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Wild goals on the team's first seven shots to tie the franchise record for goals in the first period.
7 Goals or more by the Wild in six games this season, a franchise record.
31 Career wins for Kaapo Kahkonen, the most ever by a Finnish-born rookie goalie.
