IMPACT PLAYER: Ryan Jeffers, Twins
He singled in the ninth to spark the tying rally, then again in the 12th to drive home the winning run.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Consecutive starts by Bailey Ober in which he has given up three or fewer earned runs.
6 Starts by Ober in which the Twins didn't score a run while he was in the game.
16 Runners left on base by the Twins, a season high.
