Dylan Bundy, Twins

In his five innings, Bundy (8-6) allowed only two hits and a walk with four strikeouts, holding the White Sox without a run.

BY THE NUMBERS

2.17 Bundy's ERA through his past six starts and 29 innings.

.857 Jake Cave's OPS entering Sunday's game against pitchers currently on the White Sox, which only improved when he hit a sixth-inning triple and eighth-inning single after coming in for Kyle Garlick.