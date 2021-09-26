GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Alek Manoah, Blue Jays

Manoah gave up just two runs and induced 19 swings and misses over 5 ⅔ innings while striking out eight.

BY THE NUMBERS

16 Home runs for Byron Buxton, in only 55 games. That matches a career high.

15 Times the Twins struck out Sunday.

87 Victories for the Blue Jays and losses for the Twins.

ON DECK

The Twins have their final off day of the season before starting their final home series against Detroit on Tuesday.

CHRIS HINE