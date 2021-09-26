GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Alek Manoah, Blue Jays
Manoah gave up just two runs and induced 19 swings and misses over 5 ⅔ innings while striking out eight.
BY THE NUMBERS
16 Home runs for Byron Buxton, in only 55 games. That matches a career high.
15 Times the Twins struck out Sunday.
87 Victories for the Blue Jays and losses for the Twins.
ON DECK
The Twins have their final off day of the season before starting their final home series against Detroit on Tuesday.
CHRIS HINE
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
A's edge AL West-leading Astros again on walk-off hit in 9th
Mark Canha hit an RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics again beat Houston with their final swing, edging the AL West-leading Astros 4-3 Sunday.
Sports
Carlson's field goal gives Raiders 31-28 OT win over Miami
Reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Daniel Carlson's 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Vikings
Up next for the Vikings: the Browns
When: Noon, Oct. 3, U.S. Bank StadiumTV: Ch. 4 / Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM, KTLK 1130 AMKevin Stefanski, who was a Vikings assistant for 14…
Sports
DJ settles score at Whistling Straits, winning all 5 matches
Dustin Johnson was making the short stroll from the 10th green to the 11th tee at Whistling Straits when the galleries on either side of the narrow path began roaring: "MVP! MVP! MVP!"
Sports
The Latest: Raiders pull out second OT win in 3 weeks
The Latest on Week 3 in the NFL (all times EDT):