IMPACT PLAYER: Royce Lewis, Twins
He answered a Rangers grand slam with one of his own, narrowing the Twins' five-run deficit.
BY THE NUMBERS
11 Extra-inning victories by the Twins, more than any other major league team.
4:10 Time of the 13-inning game, the Twins' first four-hour game of the pitch-clock era.
4 Twins victories in 2023 when trailing after eight innings.
Loons
Minnesota United benefits from own goal, plays to 1-1 draw with Sounders
The Loons again failed to win at home, recording their seventh draw in 11 games at Allianz Field.
Twins
Twins edge Rangers in 13-inning marathon on Taylor's bases-loaded walk
The Twins came back from five runs down with help from a Royce Lewis grand slam, then finally outwaited Rangers reliever Hernández.
Sports
Simone Biles wins a record 8th US Gymnastics title a full decade after her first
A decade later, Simone Biles is still on top.
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Texas game recap
Sunday's victory was their fourth this season when they trailed after eight innings.
Sports
Walker's sacrifice fly in the 8th inning leads Diamondbacks to a 5-2 win over the Reds
Christian Walker hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded that scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Sunday.