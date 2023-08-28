IMPACT PLAYER: Royce Lewis, Twins

He answered a Rangers grand slam with one of his own, narrowing the Twins' five-run deficit.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 Extra-inning victories by the Twins, more than any other major league team.

4:10 Time of the 13-inning game, the Twins' first four-hour game of the pitch-clock era.

4 Twins victories in 2023 when trailing after eight innings.