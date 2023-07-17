IMPACT PLAYER: Alex Kirilloff, Twins

For the first time since May 13, Kirilloff finished a game with multiple extra-base hits. He homered in the fifth inning and hit a three-run double in the seventh.

BY THE NUMBERS

2½ Game lead over the Guardians in the AL Central, the Twins' largest lead since June 18.

11 Jhoan Duran fastballs above 100 miles per hour as he pitched on three consecutive days for the first time in his career.

8.36 ERA from Twins starting pitchers in the first three games out of the All-Star break.