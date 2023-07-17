IMPACT PLAYER: Alex Kirilloff, Twins
For the first time since May 13, Kirilloff finished a game with multiple extra-base hits. He homered in the fifth inning and hit a three-run double in the seventh.
BY THE NUMBERS
2½ Game lead over the Guardians in the AL Central, the Twins' largest lead since June 18.
11 Jhoan Duran fastballs above 100 miles per hour as he pitched on three consecutive days for the first time in his career.
8.36 ERA from Twins starting pitchers in the first three games out of the All-Star break.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Schwarber hits 25th homer and winning sacrifice fly in 12th as Phillies beat Padres 7-6
Kyle Schwarber hit his 25th home run and ended the game with a 12th-inning sacrifice fly, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Oakland game recap
The Twins starting pitching struggled against the A's, but it ultimately didn't matter.
Sports
Kirilloff rallies Twins to 5-4 win over A's for a series sweep
Alex Kirilloff homered in the fifth inning and hit a three-run double in the seventh, rallying the Minnesota Twins to a 5-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics and a series sweep Sunday.
Sports
Unbeaten Cavaliers and Rockets to meet in NBA Summer League championship game
Isaiah Mobley is making the progression the Cleveland Cavaliers wanted.
Wild
First-round exit acts as powerful motivator for Wild
Despite the Ryan Suter and Zach Parise buyouts limiting cap space, the addition of three-time Cup winner Pat Maroon could help the locker room.