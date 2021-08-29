IMPACT PLAYER

Rowdy Tellez, Milwaukee

Tellez had just one hit, but he made it count. Tellez crushed a pitch from Griffin Jax 454 feet to right-center for a three-run home run that sparked Milwaukee to an easy victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 Games with at least one hit for Jorge Polanco in his last 13.

3 Scoreless innings for Ian Gibaut in his Twins debut.

19 Multihit games this season for Milwaukee's Christian Yelich.

ON DECK

The Twins head to Detroit for a make-up date Monday before coming back to Target Field for two games against the Cubs.