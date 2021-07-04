GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Kenta Maeda, Twins

Six shutout innings ended with Maeda retiring the final 13 hitters he faced.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Home runs against the Royals by Alex Kirilloff, of the seven homers he's hit in his career.

433 Distance, in feet, of Kirilloff's home run, the longest of his career.

10 Strikeouts by Maeda, the third time in 2021 a Twins starter has reached double digits (Jose Berrios, J.A. Happ).

PHIL MILLER