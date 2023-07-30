IMPACT PLAYER: Ryan Yarbrough, Royals
In seven innings, the lefthander never threw a pitch harder than 88 miph, yet only twice did a Twins batter reach second base.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Consecutive seasons in which the Royals swept the Twins in the teams' final head-to-head series.
17 Home runs hit by Twins' ninth-place hitters; only Tampa Bay (18) has more.
1 Career home runs, of his total of seven, off lefthanded pitchers by Matt Wallner.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sanchez and Snell lead the Padres to a 5-3 win over the Rangers for a 3-game sweep
Gary Sánchez homered twice, Juan Soto doubled in Fernando Tatis Jr. from first base and left-hander Blake Snell had another strong start for the San Diego Padres, who beat the struggling Texas Rangers 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
Sports
Joc Pederson's 10th-inning single lifts San Francisco Giants past Boston Red Sox 4-3
Joc Pederson singled in Patrick Bailey in the 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat Boston 4-3 on Sunday for their first home series win against the Red Sox since 2004.
Sports
Blach, 4 relievers lead Rockies over Athletics, 2-0; McMahon drives in both runs
Ty Blach tossed five strong innings, Ryan McMahon had two hits and drove in both runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 on Sunday to salvage the final game of the three-game series.
Sports
Reds beat Dodgers 9-0 on homers by De La Cruz and Votto, grab NL Central lead over Brewers
Sparked by the young guy and the old man, the Cincinnati Reds took over sole possession of first place in the NL Central.
Sports
Chris Buescher wins at Richmond and secures spot in NASCAR playoffs
Chris Buescher pulled away on a restart with three laps to go to win at Richmond Raceway on Sunday and snag one of the final spots in NASCAR's playoff field.