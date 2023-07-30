IMPACT PLAYER: Ryan Yarbrough, Royals

In seven innings, the lefthander never threw a pitch harder than 88 miph, yet only twice did a Twins batter reach second base.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Consecutive seasons in which the Royals swept the Twins in the teams' final head-to-head series.

17 Home runs hit by Twins' ninth-place hitters; only Tampa Bay (18) has more.

1 Career home runs, of his total of seven, off lefthanded pitchers by Matt Wallner.