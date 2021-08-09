IMPACT PLAYER

Jorge Polanco, Twins

The second baseman was 2-for-4 with two home runs, the second a three-run shot.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Three-hit games for Max Kepler this season; the other came on Opening Day.

7 Hits by lefthanded hitters off Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr.

4-3 The Twins' record against Houston this season after winning three of four in this series.

.292 Batting average for Miguel Sano over his past 12 games, with four homers and nine RBI.

La VELLE E. NEAL III