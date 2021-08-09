IMPACT PLAYER
Jorge Polanco, Twins
The second baseman was 2-for-4 with two home runs, the second a three-run shot.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Three-hit games for Max Kepler this season; the other came on Opening Day.
7 Hits by lefthanded hitters off Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr.
4-3 The Twins' record against Houston this season after winning three of four in this series.
.292 Batting average for Miguel Sano over his past 12 games, with four homers and nine RBI.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
Sports
Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado
Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday.
Olympics
Souhan: 2024 U.S. women's basketball team will be better yet, no easy feat
The U.S. women have won seven consecutive gold medals and 55 Olympic games in a row.
Sports
Former Gophers golfer Van Rooyen wins Barracuda Championship
Erik van Rooyen won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, finishing with 50 points in the modified Stableford scoring system.
Vikings
Hang on, folks: Vikings' Zimmer could turn to a rookie kicker
On the NFL: For now at least, Mike Zimmer seems OK with the possibility of naming a 22-year-old undrafted rookie as his kicker. In a similar situation in 2018, Daniel Carlson didn't last long.
Sports
White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs
Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012.