Impact player
Royce Lewis, Twins
The 24-year-old reached base four times with three singles and a walk, including the go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning. He's reached base in 10 consecutive games.
By the numbers
5 Twins hits in 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Three of those came in the 10th inning.
13 Double-play grounders hit into this year by Carlos Correa, tied for the most in the majors.
1 Times Jordan Balazovic has pitched on back-to-back days in his pro career, relieving on Saturday and Sunday after converting from a starter.
