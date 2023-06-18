IMPACT PLAYER: Jason Foley, Detroit
The righthander earned a six-out save, inheriting the bases loaded and none out in the eighth inning. He gave up one hit and struck out four.
BY THE NUMBERS
21 Consecutive at-bats without a hit for Byron Buxton, dating back to May 27, with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
6 Runs driven in by Javier Báez in the four-game series. He had five hits in 15 at-bats.
.121 Joey Gallo's career batting average with the bases loaded in 72 plate appearances.
