IMPACT PLAYER: Eric Haase, Detroit

He drove in two early runs, one of them with his second home run in two days.

BY THE NUMBERS

61 Players used (38 of whom pitched) by the Twins this year, the most ever in one season.

1.010 Carlos Correa's OPS since Sept. 1, a stretch in which he has batted .347.

9 Errors by Twins catchers, the most in one season since 2016.