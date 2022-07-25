IMPACT PLAYER: Sonny Gray, Twins
The righthander held the Tigers hitless for three innings and gave up only two in his six innings. He gave up one run and one walk while collecting seven strikeouts.
BY THE NUMBERS
.305 Jose Miranda's batting average since May 30, when he returned from a one-day option down to Class AAA.
29 RBI for Miranda over that 40-game stretch.
Elliott given Pocono win after Hamlin, Busch disqualified
NASCAR stripped Denny Hamlin of his win at Pocono Raceway when his No. 11 Toyota failed inspection and was disqualified, awarding Chase Elliott the Cup Series victory.
Tony Oliva has his day
Former Minnesota Twins Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat and David Ortiz were enshrined in baseball history after their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Cooperstown, New York.
Sports
Vikings sign Booth, Ingram, finish rookie deals before camp
The Minnesota Vikings signed rookies Andrew Booth Jr. and Ed Ingram to complete their draft-class contracts Sunday as players began to report to training camp.
Sports
MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal
Major League Baseball made what was termed a "final offer" for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million.
Sports
Rangers' Pérez outduels Blackburn, A's in All-Star matchup
Martín Pérez allowed four hits over seven strong innings to extend his dominant undefeated streak and beat fellow All-Star Paul Blackburn, leading the Texas Rangers to an 11-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.