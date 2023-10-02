IMPACT PLAYER: Bailey Ober, Twins

In his longest start since July 1, Ober gave up two hits and one run over 6⅔ innings. He struck out nine without issuing a walk.

BY THE NUMBERS

16 Twins players who recorded 200-plus plate appearances this season, a team record.

17 Strikeouts from Twins pitchers Sunday, matching their highest total in a game this season for the third time.

87 Wins during the 2023 regular season, the most by a Twins team since Minnesota won 101 games in 2019.