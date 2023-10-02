IMPACT PLAYER: Bailey Ober, Twins
In his longest start since July 1, Ober gave up two hits and one run over 6⅔ innings. He struck out nine without issuing a walk.
BY THE NUMBERS
16 Twins players who recorded 200-plus plate appearances this season, a team record.
17 Strikeouts from Twins pitchers Sunday, matching their highest total in a game this season for the third time.
87 Wins during the 2023 regular season, the most by a Twins team since Minnesota won 101 games in 2019.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Panthers' Thielen frustrated by loss to Vikings
Former Vikings star wide receiver Adam Thielen caught seven passes for 76 yards, but Carolina dropped to 0-4 for the season.
Gophers
Gophers Football Insider: Nonconference schedule completed; now comes the tough part
Big Ten West football title is up for grabs, but daunting clashes with Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State and Wisconsin remain.
Outdoors
Twin Cities marathoners and 10-milers run on despite cancellation
Hundreds of runners opted to run the marathon and 10-mile distance despite the official races' cancellations because of hot weather.
Sports
Aaron Rodgers rejoins Jets teammates for Sunday night game vs. Chiefs
Aaron Rodgers strolled the New York Jets' sideline on crutches, greeting his teammates and coaches as well as members of the Kansas City Chiefs a few hours before their game Sunday night.
Twins
Twins playoff schedule: Wild-card games, ticket updates and more
The Twins will host a best-of-three wild-card series at Target Field against the Blue Jays starting Tuesday. Here's the schedule and ticket information.