IMPACT PLAYER: Xander Bogaerts, Boston

Three hits, including a sixth-inning double that set up a two-run, go-ahead rally.

BY THE NUMBERS

15 Pitches in Carlos Correa's second at-bat, the second-longest by a Twins player in the last 34 years (Jorge Polanco had a 16-pitch at-bat last August).

2 Walks by Miguel Sano, who has reached base safely in each of his past 13 games vs. Boston.

4 Hits by the Twins, the sixth time in nine games they have been held to five or fewer.

.182 The Twins' batting average, worst in the AL.

ON DECK

Set your alarm: The Twins, with Dylan Bundy on the mound, provide the opposition for Boston's traditional Patriots Day morning game at 10 a.m. CDT.