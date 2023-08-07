IMPACT PLAYER: Matt Wallner, Twins
After making a sliding catch in the fourth inning to help prevent a Diamondbacks rally, the rookie left fielder hit the first walk-off home run of his career.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Stolen bases by the Diamondbacks in eight attempts, the most against the Twins in a game since a 12-inning game vs. Oakland on Aug. 1, 1976.
22 Times Carlos Correa has grounded into a double play this season. The franchise record is 28.
0 Strikeouts by Dallas Keuchel during his five-inning start.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Longtime Wild defenseman Dumba joining Arizona
After more than a month on the free agent market, he found a home on a $3.9 million contract for 2023-24.
Sports
Glover wins Wyndham Championship. Thomas season ends by inches.
Lucas Glover did more than extend his PGA Tour season Sunday. He won the Wyndham Championship with a 2-under 68 that sends him into the FedEx Cup playoffs with more big opportunities in front of him.
Sports
The future is uncertain for the United States after crashing out of the Women's World Cup
The rest of the world has finally caught up to the United States.
Sports
Allen and Langeliers come through for A's in 8-6 win over Giants in Bay Bridge series
Nick Allen homered twice and had three RBIs, Shea Langeliers put Oakland ahead with a two-run single in the sixth inning and the Athletics rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Sunday.
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Arizona game recap
Arizona stole eight bases, the most against the Twins in a game since 1976.