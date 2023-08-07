IMPACT PLAYER: Matt Wallner, Twins

After making a sliding catch in the fourth inning to help prevent a Diamondbacks rally, the rookie left fielder hit the first walk-off home run of his career.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Stolen bases by the Diamondbacks in eight attempts, the most against the Twins in a game since a 12-inning game vs. Oakland on Aug. 1, 1976.

22 Times Carlos Correa has grounded into a double play this season. The franchise record is 28.

0 Strikeouts by Dallas Keuchel during his five-inning start.