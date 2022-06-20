IMPACT PLAYER
Christian Walker, Diamondbacks
Hit a second-inning home run to tie the game, and a fourth-inning home run to put Arizona ahead for good.
BY THE NUMBERS
120 Consecutive batters Twins pitchers had faced without allowing a home run, a streak Walker ended Sunday.
2 Extra-base hits by Alex Kirilloff in his first two starts since returning to the Twins, after having none in his first eight starts.
1-4 Twins' record in interleague play.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Travis Vick adds US Open low amateur medal to NCAA trophy
Travis Vick was already an NCAA team champion at Texas. Now he can add low amateur at the U.S Open to his resume.
Sports
Jennifer Kupcho wins LPGA Meijer Classic in playoff
After missing a 2-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff, Jennifer Kupcho won the LPGA Meijer Classic on Sunday when Leona Maguire's 3-foot birdie try lipped out on the second extra hole.
Sports
Oh, so, close, Zalatoris finishes 2nd in yet another major
The putt slid an inch — make that a millimeter — outside the left edge of the cup. Will Zalatoris squatted into a low crouch and let go of the putter, feeling it slide off the back of his shoulder and onto the turf. He bounced his hands off the green then cupped them over his face.
Sports
EXPLAINER: Title IX update faces polarized challenges
At least 19 states now either bar or limit participation in sports by transgender athletes, who are at the center of a polarizing, politicized debate, even though only a fraction of them are believed to be among America's 8.5 million high school and college athletes.
Sports
Title IX's next battle: The rights of transgender athletes
When the gender equity legislation known as Title IX became law in 1972, the politics of transgender sports was not even a blip in the national conversation. Today, it is one of the sharpest dividing points in American culture.