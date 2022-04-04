IMPACT PLAYER
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
Edwards had an injury scare but stayed in the game to score 33 points on 12-for-21 shooting.
BY THE NUMBERS
39 Wolves points off 24 Houston turnovers.
80 Wolves points in the first half.
11 points off the bench for Josh Okogie, tying a season high.
