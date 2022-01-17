IMPACT PLAYER

Malik Beasley, Wolves

He made five three-pointers and scored 16 points, all of them in the second half.

By the numbers

26 Game-high points scored by Karl-Anthony Towns.

12 Game-high assists by D'Angelo Russell.

23 Minutes played by Warriors star Klay Thompson in his fourth game back after he missed 2 ½ years with ACL and Achilles injuries. He went 5-for-14 from the field, including 3-for-8 on threes, and scored 13 points.