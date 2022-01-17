IMPACT PLAYER
Malik Beasley, Wolves
He made five three-pointers and scored 16 points, all of them in the second half.
By the numbers
26 Game-high points scored by Karl-Anthony Towns.
12 Game-high assists by D'Angelo Russell.
23 Minutes played by Warriors star Klay Thompson in his fourth game back after he missed 2 ½ years with ACL and Achilles injuries. He went 5-for-14 from the field, including 3-for-8 on threes, and scored 13 points.
Beasley's long-range shooting powers Timberwolves past Warriors
Guard Malik Beasley made five three-pointers, all in the second half, while Golden State went without an injured Stephen Curry.
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Retirement awaits Roethlisberger after 42-21 loss in KC
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger raised some eyebrows ahead of their wild-card game against the defending AFC champion Chiefs on Sunday night when he admitted that "we probably aren't supposed to be here."
Mahomes leads Chiefs to 42-21 wild-card romp over Steelers
Patrick Mahomes threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns, Travis Kelce caught a TD pass and threw another one, and the Kansas City Chiefs sent Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger into his anticipated retirement with a 42-21 blowout of the Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs Sunday night.
Gobert has double-double, Jazz beat Nuggets 125-102
Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 19 rebounds in his return to Utah's lineup, Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and the Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 125-102 on Sunday night.