IMPACT PLAYER

D'Angelo Russell, Wolves

Russell had 18 points on only nine shot attempts to go with 10 assists. He set the tone to help make Sunday a blowout for the Wolves.

BY THE NUMBERS

25 Points off turnovers for the Wolves in the first half.

11 Minutes for Jordan McLaughlin in his first game back from a 30-game absence.

56-29 Wolves' bench-points advantage.