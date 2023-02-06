Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

D'Angelo Russell, Wolves

Russell had 18 points on only nine shot attempts to go with 10 assists. He set the tone to help make Sunday a blowout for the Wolves.

BY THE NUMBERS

25 Points off turnovers for the Wolves in the first half.

11 Minutes for Jordan McLaughlin in his first game back from a 30-game absence.

56-29 Wolves' bench-points advantage.