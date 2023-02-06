IMPACT PLAYER
D'Angelo Russell, Wolves
Russell had 18 points on only nine shot attempts to go with 10 assists. He set the tone to help make Sunday a blowout for the Wolves.
BY THE NUMBERS
25 Points off turnovers for the Wolves in the first half.
11 Minutes for Jordan McLaughlin in his first game back from a 30-game absence.
56-29 Wolves' bench-points advantage.
Teen admits luring man to Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded him being fatally beaten
Teen admits luring man to Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded him being fatally beaten
