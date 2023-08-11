Grilled Chicken Souvlaki

Serves 4 to 6.

This Greek specialty is made with boneless, skinless chicken breasts, which tend to dry out on the grill. A quick 30-minute brine adds moisture and flavor before coating the chicken with a classic mixture of lemon, olive oil, herbs and honey before grilling. We like the chicken in a wrap, but you can serve it with rice, too. You'll need four 12-inch metal skewers. From "The Outdoor Cook: How to Cook Anything Outside," by America's Test Kitchen (2023, $30).

For the tzatziki:

• 1/2 cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded, and shredded

• 1/4 tsp. table salt

• 1/2 c. whole-milk Greek yogurt

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tbsp. minced fresh mint and/or dill

• 1 small clove garlic, minced

For the chicken:

• 2 tbsp. table salt for brining

• 1 1/2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed and cut into 1-in. pieces

• cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tbsp. minced fresh parsley

• 1 tsp. finely grated lemon zest plus 1/4 c. juice (2 lemons)

• 1 tsp. honey

• 1 tsp. dried oregano

• 1/2 tsp. pepper

• 1 green bell pepper, quartered, stemmed, seeded, and each quarter cut into 4 pieces

• 1 small red onion, halved through root end, each half cut into 4 pieces

• 4 to 6 (8-inch) pita breads

Directions

For the tzatziki: Toss cucumber with salt in colander and let drain for 15 minutes. Whisk yogurt, oil, mint and garlic together in bowl, then stir in drained cucumber. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.

For the chicken: Dissolve salt in 1 quart cold water in large container. Submerge chicken in brine, cover, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Combine oil, parsley, lemon zest and juice, honey, oregano and pepper in medium bowl. Reserve 1/4 cup oil mixture in large bowl.

Remove chicken from brine and pat dry with paper towels. Toss chicken with remaining oil mixture. Thread 4 pieces of bell pepper, concave side up, onto one 12-inch metal skewer. Thread one-quarter of chicken onto skewer. Thread 2 chunks of onion onto skewer and place skewer on plate. Repeat skewering remaining chicken and vegetables on 3 more skewers. Lightly moisten 2 pita breads with water. Sandwich unmoistened pitas between moistened pitas and wrap stack tightly in lightly greased heavy-duty aluminum foil.

Turn all grill burners to high; cover; and heat grill until hot, about 15 minutes. Leave primary burner on high and turn off other burners.

Clean and oil cooking grate. Place skewers on hotter side of grill and cook, turning occasionally, until chicken and vegetables are well browned and chicken registers 160 degrees, 15 to 20 minutes. Slide chicken and vegetables off skewers into bowl of reserved oil mixture. Toss gently, breaking up onion chunks. Cover loosely with foil and let sit while heating pitas.

Place wrapped pitas on cooler side of grill and flip occasionally until heated through, about 5 minutes. Lay each warm pita on 12-inch square of foil. Spread each pita with 2 tablespoons yogurt sauce. Place one-quarter of chicken and vegetables in middle of each pita. Roll and serve.