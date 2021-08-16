1 5½ furlongs. State bred. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.
4 • Xavey Dave (Hamilton) 8.20 5.20 4.40
2 • Road Trip (Negron) 8.20 5.80
8 • Eyes Flying Bye (Hernandez) 6.20
Time: 1:05.13. Scratched: Saint Charles. Exacta: 4-2, $29.80. Trifecta: 4-2-8, $123.75. Superfecta: 4-2-8-3, $83.68.
2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.
6 • Central Park (Lindsay) 16.00 7.80 2.40
5 • Market Analysis (Quinonez) 4.60 2.20
3 • Lord Dragon (Wade) 2.10
Time: 1:36.76. Scratched: Tapage. Exacta: 6-5, $25.40. Trifecta: 6-5-3, $20.00. Daily Double: 4-6, $24.00.
3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,635.
4 • Superstar Bea (Quinonez) 27.40 9.80 5.20
9 • Western Berlin (Arroyo) 5.00 3.80
2 • Giveitsomewellie (Eikleberry) 2.80
Time: 1:35.52. Exacta: 4-9, $62.10. Trifecta: 4-9-2, $100.30. Superfecta: 4-9-2-7, $104.42. Pick 3: 4-6-4, $259.55. Daily Double: 6-4, $54.80.
4 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.
2 • J J's Wildcat (Harr) 15.60 6.00 4.20
5 • Natural Chill (Quinonez) 3.40 3.00
6 • Deputy Law (Lopez)10.20
Time: 1:11.85. Exacta: 2-5, $27.10. Trifecta: 2-5-6, $376.90. Superfecta: 2-5-6-1, $284.44. Pick 3: 6-4-2, $417.65. Pick 4: 4-6-4-2, $3,012.45. Daily Double: 4-2, $74.30.
5 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.
2 • Off Ramp (Valenzuela) 8.60 4.60 3.60
12 • Morgs World (Vega) 5.80 4.40
7 • Reid's Fangirl (Quinonez) 4.20
Time: 0:56.75. Exacta: 2-12, $19.60. Trifecta: 2-12-7, $37.20. Superfecta: 2-12-7-10, $74.57. Pick 3: 4-2-2, $174.40. Daily Double: 2-2, $51.40.
6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,780.
11 • Joe Jackson (Hamilton) 3.80 3.00 2.60
6 • Herbie (Hernandez) 10.20 7.00
5 • Danz a Rebel (Arroyo) 9.40
Time: 1:16.83. Scratched: Fender Bender. Exacta: 11-6, $18.50. Trifecta: 11-6-5, $311.45. Superfecta: 11-6-5-1, $233.06. Pick 3: 2-2-10/11, $68.15. Daily Double: 2-11, $7.70.
7 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.
2 • Kissmelips (Lindsay) 9.00 5.00 3.40
6 • Princess Renee (Hernandez) 4.60 3.60
7 • K B's Mint (Lopez) 8.80
Time: 1:30.05. Scratched: Crazy Good. Exacta: 2-6, $16.80. Trifecta: 2-6-7, $93.10. Superfecta: 2-6-7-10, $97.42. Pick 3: 2-10/11-2, $23.10. Daily Double: 11-2, $10.50.
8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,285.
7 • Plane Talk (Quinonez) 7.00 4.20 3.20
8 • Jo Dee's Angel (Wade) 6.40 5.20
3 • College Party (Hamilton) 4.20
Time: 0:55.82. Scratched: Ship It Red. Exacta: 7-8, $17.00. Trifecta: 7-8-3, $62.70. Superfecta: 7-8-3-2, $47.78. Pick 3: 10/11-2-1/7, $20.80. Pick 4: 2-10/11-2-1/7, $98.30. Pick 5: 2-2-10/11-2-1/7, $1,628.65. Pick 6: 4-2-2-10/11-2-1/7, $192.60. Daily Double: 2-7, $14.30.
Live handle: $201,765.Total handle: $996,344.
Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 148-430 (.344). Lock of the day: 25-44 (.568).