Every Olympic event should include one average person competing for reference. Perspective. Ratings would soar. Bad idea, but marrying my college sweetheart 40 years ago today was my best idea ever. It drizzled on our wedding day — I guess that truly was good luck. Honey, I still love you more than Doppler radar.

Many of us will enjoy 90 degrees Sunday before a round of late-day storms, with thunder spilling over into Monday. In fact, next week looks a bit cooler and wetter than it did just a few days ago. We can't seem to break out of this partly-puddly weather pattern. Storms may flare up Wednesday and Thursday with three to five more days above 90 between now and Aug. 10, followed by a cooler, 70-degree correction by the middle of August.

ECMWF (European) guidance hints at Hurricane Debby coming close to the Carolinas in eight to nine days. We'll see.

Pouring rain during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics was a subtle yet blunt reminder that the atmosphere really doesn't care about your outdoor plans. How sad.