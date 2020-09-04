Tomato and Roasted Pepper Summer Salad

Serves 4.

Note: These croutons, made from the ciabatta, are good in any salad. From “MOB Veggie: Big Flavors on a Small Budget,” by Ben Lebus.

• 4 red or yellow bell peppers

• Salt and pepper

• Olive oil

• 1 small ciabatta loaf

• 2 tsp. dried chile flakes

• 2 garlic cloves, crushed

• 4 large tomatoes

• 2 large mozzarella balls

• Balsamic vinegar

• Fresh basil

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Seed and slice red or yellow peppers into strips and season with salt and pepper.

Place peppers on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle with olive oil and roast in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

Cut ciabatta into small chunks. Add to another baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil. Add chile flakes and garlic and toss. Roast for 30 minutes until a golden brown.

Slice the tomatoes and tear the mozzarella into big chunks. Combine in a large bowl and add a large splash of olive oil, some salt and pepper, and a smaller splash of balsamic vinegar. Mix well.

Add the roasted peppers to the tomato and mozzarella mixture. Mix well.

Serve the salad in bowls and sprinkle the croutons on top. Garnish with fresh basil leaves and a pinch of salt.