Sweet Tomato Gnocchi with Spinach and Hazelnut Pesto

Serves 2.

Asparagus topped with fresh spinach and hazelnut pesto and briny olives gives this one-pan dinner a summery feel. The vegetarian meal is a quick fix for a lazy summer weekend, but would be a fine accompaniment to grilled chicken, too. Store leftover pesto refrigerated in an airtight container. From "One: Simple One-Pan Wonders" by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron, 2023).

• 2 cloves of garlic

• Extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 (16-oz.) pkg. potato gnocchi

• 1/4 c. blanched hazelnuts

• 3 1/2 c. packed baby spinach leaves

• 3/4 oz. Parmesan cheese, plus more for finishing

• 1 (14-oz.) can of plum tomatoes, such as San Marzano

• Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

• 8 oz. asparagus

• 4 black kalamata olives, with pits

Directions

Put a 12-inch nonstick frying pan on medium-high heat. Peel and finely slice the garlic and place most of it in the pan with a little drizzle of olive oil and the gnocchi. Fry for 5 minutes, tossing occasionally.

Meanwhile, use a mortar and pestle to pound the remaining garlic with the hazelnuts. Pound in the spinach (in batches, if needed), loosen with a little extra-virgin olive oil, finely grate in the Parmesan and season to perfection. (A food processor can work in place of a mortar and pestle.)

Scrunch the tomatoes into the pan through clean hands, and add a half a can of water. Simmer for a couple of minutes until thickened, and season to perfection.

Snap the woody ends off the asparagus, nestle the spears into the sauce, then cover and steam for 5 minutes, jiggling the pan occasionally. Squash and pit the olives. Serve the gnocchi and asparagus with a dollop of pesto, then tear over the olives and finely grate over the additional Parmesan, to finish.