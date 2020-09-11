Spanish Tortilla

Serves 4 to 6 (or more, depending on how it’s served).

Note: Do not confuse the Mexican flour or corn tortilla with a Spanish tortilla, which is an entirely different delight to eat. This is an egg, potato and onion dish, which need to be flipped near the end of its cooking, which isn’t as difficult as it sounds. Although a plate is often used to flip the mixture over, a lightweight plastic cutting board works well, too. This versatile dish can be an appetizer or light meal, served at room temperature or warm. From “MOB Veggie,” by Ben Lebus.

• 1 white onion, sliced into disks

• Olive oil

• 5 mid-size new potatoes, unpeeled, sliced into disks

• 10 eggs

• 4 1/2 oz. pitted green olives (about 1 c.), chopped

• Fresh parsley, saving some for garnish

• Salt and pepper

• 6 oz. manchego cheese, divided

Directions

Halve the onion disks. Heat a large frying pan or skillet with a splash of oil and add the onions. Fry until soft and slightly browned, and then remove from the pan and set aside.

Add the potatoes to the pan with another splash of oil and fry until soft and browned on each side, about 5 minutes per side over medium heat. Remove from heat and set aside.

Crack the eggs into a big bowl. Add the olives. Chop a handful of parsley. Whisk all together and add the cooked onions and potatoes and a good sprinkle of salt and pepper. Mix everything together. This is the tortilla mix.

Pour some olive oil into a large frying pan or skillet and place over medium-low heat. Pour in the tortilla mix. Crumble 3/4 of the manchego on top. Cook for 15 minutes, occasionally running a spatula around the edge so it doesn’t stick.

After 15 minutes, remove the pan from the heat and place a large plate or lightweight cutting board on top of it. In one quick motion, flip the pan over so the plate/cutting board is now on the bottom. The tortilla should now be resting on the plate.

Place the pan back on the heat. Slide the tortilla off the plate/cutting board and back into the pan, making sure you push all the bits of potato and onion under the tortilla as you do this.

Cook for 5 more minutes on medium-low heat, then remove the pan from the heat. Place the plate back on top, and flip the pan again.

Grate over the remainder of the manchego and sprinkle over a small handful of chopped parsley before serving.