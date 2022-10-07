Slow-Cooker Lentil Soup with Crispy Tortillas

Serves 3 to 4.

Kick off soup season with this nutritious recipe that's packed with vegetables and creamy red lentils, with crispy tortilla strips adding a bit of crunch. For a spicy, smoky flavor, add a pinch of red pepper flakes and smoked paprika to the tortilla strips before baking them. You can make this soup ahead, too: Just cool, cover and refrigerate for 2-3 days, and reheat in a pan on the stove until piping hot. From "It's All About Dinner: Easy, Everyday, Family-Friendly Meals" by Nicky Corbishley (Kyle Books, 2022).

For the soup:

• 1 onion, peeled and finely diced

• 1 red bell pepper, seeds removed and finely diced

• 3 carrots, peeled and chopped into small pieces

• 2 medium russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and chopped into small cubes

• 1/2 c. red lentils

• 3 c. vegetable stock

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

• 2 c. (packed) baby spinach

• 3/4 c. grated Cheddar cheese

For the crispy tortillas:

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 1/2 tsp. garlic salt

• 1/2 tsp. dried parsley

• 1 large plain tortilla

Directions

Place the onion, pepper, carrot, potato, red lentils, stock, salt and pepper in the slow cooker.

Cook on high for 4 hours, or low for 6 hours.

While the soup is cooking, make the crispy tortillas. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, garlic salt and dried parsley and brush onto one side of the tortilla.

Slice the tortilla into thin strips or wedges, then place on a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake in the oven for 5 to 7 minutes, until crisp, then remove and allow to cool.

When the soup is ready, stir in the baby spinach and Cheddar. Divide among bowls and top with pieces of crispy tortilla.