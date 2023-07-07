Salmon Pouches with Peppers and Chickpeas

Serves 2.

From "One: Simple One-Pan Wonders" by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron, 2023). "Salmon is one of the most common fish that we buy, so I wanted to share one of my favorite cooking methods for it," Oliver writes. "By creating a foil parcel, you not only beautifully steam the fish but also impart wonderful flavor from exciting ingredient combos, giving you a satisfying meal in just 15 minutes of oven time. Treat this recipe as a principle, have a go, then why not come up with your own combos?"

• 8 oz. jarred roasted red peppers

• 1/4 c. smoked almonds

• 1 (15-oz.) can of chickpeas

• 1/2 bunch (about 1/2 oz.) Italian parsley

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 1 oz. (1 link) chorizo

• 2 (5-oz.) salmon fillets, skin on, scaled, bones removed

• Extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

For the sauce, drain the peppers and place in a blender with the almonds, most of the chickpeas with their juices (reserve a few for sprinkling), and the parsley stalks, reserving the leaves, then blitz until smooth. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Finely slice the chorizo; set aside.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place a large sheet of thick aluminum foil in a roasting pan, leaving half overhanging. Spoon the sauce into the center of the foil. Using a large sharp knife, slice two 1/2-inch-deep cuts into the skin side of the salmon; stuff in the remaining parsley leaves.

Scatter the chorizo and remaining chickpeas over the sauce, then sit the salmon (skin side up) on top. Season with a small pinch of sea salt and black pepper, and drizzle with a little olive oil. Fold in the foil overhang, and twist the edges to seal. Bake at the bottom of the oven for 15 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through. Serve with steamed or roasted seasonal vegetables on the side.