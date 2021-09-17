Quinoa Taco Salad

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Nutty quinoa makes a surprisingly good replacement for ground beef. America's Test Kitchen likes the convenience of prewashed quinoa. If you buy unwashed quinoa, rinse it and then spread it out on a clean dish towel to dry for 15 minutes. From "The Complete Salad Cookbook," by America's Test Kitchen (2021).

• 3/4 c. prewashed white quinoa (see Note)

• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 small onion, chopped fine

• 1/2 tsp. table salt, divided

• 2 tsp. minced canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce

• 2 tsp. tomato paste

• 1 tsp. anchovy paste, optional

• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

• 1 c. chicken or vegetable broth

• 2 tbsp. lime juice

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 1 head escarole (1 lb.) or frisée, trimmed and sliced thin

• 2 scallions, sliced thin

• 1/2 c. chopped fresh cilantro or parsley, divided

• 1 (15-oz.) can black beans, rinsed

• 8 oz. cherry or grape tomatoes, quartered

• 1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted and chopped

• 1/2 c. (2 oz.) queso fresco or feta cheese, crumbled

Directions

Toast quinoa in large saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring often, until very fragrant and quinoa makes a continuous popping sound, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to bowl.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in now-empty saucepan over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion and 1/4 teaspoon salt and cook until onion is softened and lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes.

Stir in chipotle, tomato paste, anchovy paste, if using, and cumin and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in broth and quinoa, increase heat to medium-high and bring to simmer. Cover; reduce heat to low; and simmer until quinoa is tender and liquid has been absorbed, 18 to 22 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking. Let sit off heat, covered, for 10 minutes. Spread quinoa onto rimmed baking sheet and let cool completely, about 20 minutes.

Whisk lime juice, pepper, remaining 2 tablespoons oil and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt together in large bowl. Add escarole, scallions and 1/4 cup cilantro and toss to combine. Gently fold in beans, tomatoes and avocado. Transfer to serving platter and top with quinoa, queso fresco and remaining 1/4 cup cilantro. Serve.